Highway 6 shooting: Man shot, killed while reportedly feeding homeless

The Brief A man feeding the homeless in the west Houston area was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking. Houston police detained a 30-year-old suspect who fled on foot and suffered minor injuries. The victim attempted to drive away when confronted, crashing into a fence after being shot.



A man who was out feeding homeless individuals in Houston was shot and killed early Wednesday morning after an attempted carjacking, according to police.

West Houston area shooting along SH-6

What we know:

Around 2:18 a.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting call on Highway 6 South near George Bush Park. When they arrived, police found a man dead at the scene.

According to witness statements, the victim was in the area feeding the homeless when a suspect walked up to him and demanded money. The situation escalated when the suspect tried to take the victim's vehicle at gunpoint.

Police say the victim tried to speed away to escape, but the suspect started shooting, hitting the victim. The vehicle crashed into a nearby fence where the vehicle came to a stop. The victim was pronounced dead. Lt. Willkens said.

Officers responding to the scene located the suspect, who had fled on foot. He was detained and taken to a local hospital for minor scrapes on his arms.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

What we don't know:

At this time, we don't know the identity of the victim.