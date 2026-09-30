The Brief A deputy was shot in east Harris County and is said to be in fair condition. The sheriff's office is searching for Chase Layne Patin. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.



A manhunt is underway after a Harris County deputy was shot on Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Chase Layne Patin in connection to the shooting.

Deputy shot in east Harris County

What we know:

According to sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred after a deputy responded to a family disturbance on Bayou Drive near the I-10 East Freeway.

The sheriff says that at some point the deputy was fired upon, and he was struck in the lower half of his body.

He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in fair condition.

What we don't know:

His identity has not been released.

Manhunt underway

According to the sheriff, a possible suspect fled from the scene of the shooting in a patrol car, which was later found near Dale Dell and I-10.

The sheriff’s office says they are actively searching for Chase Layne Patin in connection to the shooting. He was reportedly wearing a black cap, gray shirt and black shorts.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and not approach the man.

The sheriff's office says an active search is underway, and residents may notice an increased law enforcement presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.