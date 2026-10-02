Second suspect charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old on Houston’s east side

The Brief Houston police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy last Sunday. Christopher Brandon Dominguez, 21, is charged with capital murder and felon in possession of a weapon. He was arrested Friday by HPD’s Special Response Team and Eastside Crime Suppression Team. The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Officers responded to a report of a person down near the intersection of Mesa Drive and Everglade Drive and found the victim unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.



Houston police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy last Sunday.

Houston east side shooting: Second suspect arrested, charged with murder

What we know:

Christopher Brandon Dominguez, 21, is charged with capital murder and felon in possession of a weapon. He was arrested Friday by HPD’s Special Response Team and Eastside Crime Suppression Team.

Diego Gene Torres, 18, was previously arrested and charged with capital murder in the case.

Christopher Brandon Dominguez (left) and Diego Gene Torres (right) | Source: Houston Police Department news release

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Officers responded to a report of a person down near the intersection of Mesa Drive and Everglade Drive and found the victim unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the shooting initially occurred in the parking lot of a business just down the street. Police said the victim and the suspect's vehicle met there before the suspect attempted to rob the victim.

During a struggle, the victim was shot. He then tried to drive away, but struck a pole on Mesa Drive.

Detectives used surveillance video and automatic license plate reader information to identify and locate the suspect vehicle. Torres was detained after the vehicle was found with help from HPD’s Southeast Patrol Division and Patrol Support Team.

Police said Torres admitted to his role in the shooting. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted a capital murder charge against him.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.