Houston weather: Heavy rain threat for Thursday, historic hurricane-free September in Atlantic

The Brief Heavy rain threat, especially west of Houston today Rain shifts east through the weekend First September since 1994 without an Atlantic hurricane



Expect heavy rain in the areas west of Houston for Thursday and the rain will continue to shift east going into Friday. Also, September comes to an end without a single hurricane for the first time in decades.

Heavy rain west

The highest likelihood for heavy rain today will be west of Houston, especially across the Brazos Valley and western counties. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, with a few heavy downpours also possible in the greater Houston area.

Rain shifts east

Thursday’s main heavy rain threat will remain west of Houston, while a chance for locally heavy rain continues across our area Friday. By Saturday and Sunday, the focus shifts toward the coast and areas east of Houston as the unsettled pattern continues.

Historically quiet September

September ended without a single Atlantic hurricane, the first time that has happened since 1994. More remarkably, this is the first time in more than a century, since 1914, that the Atlantic season has reached the end of September without producing a hurricane. Several tropical storms formed, but none reached hurricane strength, making this one of the quietest hurricane seasons on record through September.