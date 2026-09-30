Houston family of slain Westbury High School student plans to turn grief into action

The Brief LePaul Warren's mother and uncle remembered the 17-year-old student-athlete and called on local men to step up as mentors to help curb youth violence. A 17-year-old former student, Travoris Hines, was denied bond after being charged with murder in the fatal shooting of LePaul Warren near Westbury High School. Friends and classmates of Warren organized the Southwest Walk Against Gun Violence on October 3 to raise community awareness.



The family of LePaul Warren, the 17-year-old student shot and killed near Westbury High School last Friday, is speaking out for the first time.

His mother and uncle are hoping to turn their heartache into a community rally to combat local youth violence.

A life cut short

What they're saying:

As a memorial of candles, balloons, and tokens has accumulated outside the school gates, members of Warren's family commented publicly on the loss and addressed broader issues regarding youth safety in the area.

17-year-old LePaul Warren, was an active student-athlete participating in both basketball and football, with plans to pursue engineering, according to his uncle.

"Just two months ago, LePaul came to me and said, 'Uncle, I got senior year coming up. I need you to get me right on my suits.' Yesterday I was picking out a suit for his funeral," Nate Santee said. "Never in my deepest dreams, my worst nightmares I would think that yesterday I would be picking out a suit for his funeral."

Warren's mother, Jasmin Prater, also spoke about her son's personality and involvement in school activities.

"I want my son to be remembered as the happy, cheerful, good energy child he was," Prater said. "He loved the ball in his hands. He loved to make people laugh."

Latest from court

Dig deeper:

A judge has denied bond for a 17-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of Westbury High School student LePaul Warren outside the campus last Friday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Travoris Hines, 17, faces charges of murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection with the incident. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and defense counsel confirmed that Hines is a former Westbury High School student and was not enrolled at the school at the time of the shooting.

Tragedy spurs action

What's next:

Warren's family advocated for increased community mentorship programs aimed at supporting local youth and reducing violence amongst those.

"We need to come together and wrap our arms around our young men," Santee said. "The change starts with us as Black men, Brown men, coming together and being there for our youth."

A community event, the Southwest Walk Against Gun Violence, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3. Organized by Westbury High School students and friends of Warren, the event is intended to raise awareness about local violence affecting Houston-area youth. Warren's family confirmed they plan to participate alongside local residents.