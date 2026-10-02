Thieves targeting valuable CPC modules inside Houston semi-trucks

The Brief A Houston truck dealer is warning other truck owners after he says thieves have repeatedly targeted semi-trucks to steal valuable computer modules. Chet Lawrence says there has been an uptick in thefts of Common Powertrain Controllers, or CPCs. They're considered the "brain" of a semi-truck and are necessary for the truck to operate.



A Houston truck dealer is warning other truck owners after he says thieves have repeatedly targeted semi-trucks to steal valuable computer modules, leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage.

What we know:

Chet Lawrence, owner of Lawrence Truck and Trailer Sales LLC, says there has been an uptick in thefts of Common Powertrain Controllers, or CPCs. The small computer modules are considered the "brain" of a semi-truck and are necessary for the truck to operate.

Lawrence says thieves can break into a truck and steal a CPC within minutes, often damaging windows, dashboards and wiring in the process.

What they're saying:

"They’re easy, they’re fast," Lawrence said. "They know what trucks have these and what trucks don’t."

Lawrence says his business has been targeted four times, impacting a total of 16 trucks. He estimates thefts and other break-ins have cost his business around $100,000 over the past two years.

He says replacing a stolen CPC can cost between $1,000 and $2,000, but the financial impact can extend beyond the replacement cost. Trucks can remain out of service while owners wait for parts and repairs, costing drivers and businesses additional money.

During one break-in, Lawrence says thieves targeted three trucks in a single night and stole a CPC from each one.

"They busted this window, opened the truck," Lawrence said while showing FOX 26 the damage. "They come in here, they’ll cut [the wires] or they’ll yank them out."

Lawrence says his business has now started removing CPC's from its trucks every day in an effort to prevent additional theft and damage. He is also adding cameras, strengthening fencing and considering hiring a security guard.

Lawrence says the CPC's being targeted are inside Freightliner trucks that are model year 2020 or older. He recommends owners of those trucks consider removing the CPC when the truck is parked.

Tech expert Juan Guevara Torres says CPC's are being targeted because they are small, portable and have resale value.

"They are targeted because they are small. They’re small, portable computers," Guevara Torres said.

Guevara Torres says truck owners should also contact their manufacturer about additional safeguards, including password protection that could make a stolen CPC more difficult to use in another truck.

"You can protect them with a password," Guevara Torres said. "You want to talk to your manufacturer, make sure that your CPC is password protected."

He also recommends keeping a record of the CPC’s serial number and reporting it to the manufacturer if the module is stolen.

Lawrence says the thefts have taken a significant financial toll on his business, and he hopes sharing his experience will encourage other truck owners to take additional precautions.

"It’s horrible. It takes money away from you. It makes it hard to operate," Lawrence said.