Harris County crime: 3 suspects wanted in connection to ATM burglary

The Brief Three suspects are now wanted in connection with an ATM burglary that occurred in Spring. Jerome Thomas, Warrick Mason, and Nolan Furr are currently wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity. Authorities said an employee contacted law enforcement after multiple men were observed attempting to break into an ATM located inside the business.



Three suspects are now wanted in connection with an ATM burglary that occurred in Spring.

What we know:

Jerome Thomas, Warrick Mason, and Nolan Furr are currently wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity.

The backstory:

According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to a business on Aldine Westfield Road.

Authorities said an employee contacted law enforcement after multiple men were observed attempting to break into an ATM located inside the business.

Officials stated the suspects damaged the ATM in an attempt to commit theft, but were unsuccessful. They then fled the scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The employee provided a description of the suspect vehicle, which was immediately broadcast to responding deputies, officials said. Deputies located the vehicle in traffic, but it continued to flee at a high rate of speed before crashing into the yard of a room.

All of the men fled the scene on foot following the crash, officials said.

Deputies later established a perimeter, resulting in the capture of Jerome Thomas. At that time, authorities said Thomas was charged with criminal mischief and interference with a police service animal.

Officials stated they recovered valuable evidence from the scene, which was submitted for forensic examination in an effort to identify the remaining suspects.

Dig deeper:

Officials stated in September 2026, Constable Mark Herman's Criminal Investigations Division received information that DNA recovered from evidence at the scene produced matches to multiple individuals. Detectives continued the investigation, reviewing forensic evidence and video surveillance. The additional suspects were identified as Mason and Furr.

The investigation revealed that the three defendants have prior criminal histories involving offenses including Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, drug-related crimes, robbery, assault, burglary, and vehicle theft.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding case, HC2603-00156, or the whereabouts of these wanted individuals, you are encouraged to contact Constable Mark Herman’s Office at 281-376-3472, or your local law enforcement agency.