Senior at UH Downtown prevails after being accused of handing in assignments that were AI generated

The Brief Mark Pieterson, a senior studying business management, said he was shocked after receiving an "F" in a music appreciation course. His professor accused him of submitting journal entries and discussion posts that were copied and generated by AI. After losing appeals to the professor and department chair, a student discipline committee ruled in Pieterson’s favor, citing concerns about the evidence’s reliability and consistency.



A University of Houston-Downtown student who received an "F" after being accused of submitting AI-generated work successfully appealed the decision, raising questions about how colleges evaluate suspected artificial intelligence use.

What they're saying:

Many students will likely find themselves being accused of cheating with the help of artificial intelligence.

Mark Pieterson is a senior studying business management at the University of Houston Downtown.

Last August, his Music Appreciation Professor gave him an "F" claiming, "the student submitted several journal entries and discussion posts that were determined to be copy and pasted AI generated."

"To be honest, I was shocked. I was incredibly incensed," said Mark. "In other things, in the course, I received A's or either 100% or 90%, so it came as a jarring surprise to me."

Mark decided to appeal.

The appeal process started with the professor who accused him in the first place, so Mark was denied. Then he lost in the second phase with the department chair of the Arts and Communication Department.

But the student discipline committee made up of four deans ruled in his favor.

"The committees decision was based on concerns regarding the reliability and consistency of the evidence used to support the original finding."

"This came as a huge relief," Mark said. "Also, it showed me that if you have the truth on your side, everything comes together."