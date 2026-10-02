Senior at UH Downtown prevails after being accused of handing in assignments that were AI generated
HOUSTON - A University of Houston-Downtown student who received an "F" after being accused of submitting AI-generated work successfully appealed the decision, raising questions about how colleges evaluate suspected artificial intelligence use.
What they're saying:
Many students will likely find themselves being accused of cheating with the help of artificial intelligence.
Mark Pieterson is a senior studying business management at the University of Houston Downtown.
Last August, his Music Appreciation Professor gave him an "F" claiming, "the student submitted several journal entries and discussion posts that were determined to be copy and pasted AI generated."
"To be honest, I was shocked. I was incredibly incensed," said Mark. "In other things, in the course, I received A's or either 100% or 90%, so it came as a jarring surprise to me."
Mark decided to appeal.
The appeal process started with the professor who accused him in the first place, so Mark was denied. Then he lost in the second phase with the department chair of the Arts and Communication Department.
But the student discipline committee made up of four deans ruled in his favor.
"The committees decision was based on concerns regarding the reliability and consistency of the evidence used to support the original finding."
"This came as a huge relief," Mark said. "Also, it showed me that if you have the truth on your side, everything comes together."
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Mark Pieterson about what happened.