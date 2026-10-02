Houston weather: Storm Alert due to heavy rain chances, flood watch in effect

The Brief Flood watch in effect until 7 p.m. Wet weekend ahead, more scattered downpours Slightly cooler and drier next week



With expected heavy rain moving through the Houston area on Friday, a FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued. We'll see more rounds of storms through the weekend.

FOX 26 Storm Alert Day

A Flood Watch remains in effect as periods of showers and thunderstorms continue today. Some storms could produce heavy rain, with the greatest concern over the northern and western parts of the area where 6 to 8 inches of rain fell on Thursday.

Off and on wet weekend

Additional rounds of rain and storms will continue through the weekend. The heaviest rainfall is expected late Saturday into Sunday, with the greatest totals along and south of I-10, as the focus shifts to the coastal counties.

Relief next week

The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease early to midweek as a slow-moving front moves through. Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain.