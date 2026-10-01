Former Harris County deputy arrested, facing multiple charges

The Brief A former Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy is facing multiple charges following allegations filed against him. According to court documents, Dohnya Dozier is charged with one count of attempted sexual assault and one count of official oppression. Court documents state "defendant used his position as a law enforcement officer, and during arrest admitted to having sexual encounters with approximately 12 women that he met while in uniform."



A former Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy is facing multiple charges following allegations filed against him.

What we know:

According to court documents, Dohnya Dozier is charged with one count of attempted sexual assault and one count of official oppression.

Court documents state "defendant used his position as a law enforcement officer, and during arrest admitted to having sexual encounters with approximately 12 women that he met while in uniform."

Dozier is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

Total bond for Dozier was set at $60,000.

What we don't know:

Court documents did not provide additional information regarding the encounters.