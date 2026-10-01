University of Houston football player 'no billed' after being charged with assaulting a pregnant person
HOUSTON - A University of Houston football player has been "no billed" by a Harris County grand jury.
What we know:
According to court documents, Carmello Brooks had his charge of assault of a pregnant person dismissed.
The court document stated, "the grand jury failed to find an indictment, and on this day returned a no bill."
Court documents said the "no bill" was filed on Wednesday.
The Source: Information in this story came from Harris County court records.