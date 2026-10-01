University of Houston football player 'no billed' after being charged with assaulting a pregnant person

The Brief A University of Houston football player has been "no billed" by a Harris County grand jury. According to court documents, Carmello Brooks had his charge of assault of a pregnant person dismissed. Court documents said the "no bill" was filed on Wednesday.



A University of Houston football player has been "no billed" by a Harris County grand jury.

What we know:

According to court documents, Carmello Brooks had his charge of assault of a pregnant person dismissed.

The court document stated, "the grand jury failed to find an indictment, and on this day returned a no bill."

Court documents said the "no bill" was filed on Wednesday.