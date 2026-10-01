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University of Houston football player 'no billed' after being charged with assaulting a pregnant person

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published October 1, 2026 10:17 PM CDT
Published October 1, 2026 10:17 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A University of Houston football player has been "no billed" by a Harris County grand jury. 
    • According to court documents, Carmello Brooks had his charge of assault of a pregnant person dismissed.
    • Court documents said the "no bill" was filed on Wednesday. 

HOUSTON - A University of Houston football player has been "no billed" by a Harris County grand jury. 

What we know:

According to court documents, Carmello Brooks had his charge of assault of a pregnant person dismissed.

The court document stated, "the grand jury failed to find an indictment, and on this day returned a no bill." 

Court documents said the "no bill" was filed on Wednesday. 

The Source: Information in this story came from Harris County court records.

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