Suspect in Harris County deputy shooting missed required GPS monitor, Crime Stoppers says

The Brief Chase Layne Patin is in custody after investigators say he shot a Harris County deputy and fled in the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Crime Stoppers’ Andy Kahan says Patin was out on bond and had been wanted since July after failing to obtain a required GPS monitor. Prosecutors have requested a hearing to deny bail as questions remain about Patin’s pretrial supervision.



The man accused of shooting a Harris County sheriff’s deputy and stealing his patrol vehicle had been wanted for months after failing to obtain a court-ordered GPS monitor, according to Crime Stoppers’ victim services director Andy Kahan.

Chase Layne Patin, 25, is now in custody following the Sept. 30 shooting that injured Deputy Javier Perez-Garcia during a family disturbance call in Channelview. New court documents detail the gunfire deputies encountered, while information about Patin’s criminal history and bond conditions raises questions about why he remained free.

What happened before deputies arrived?

The backstory:

According to a probable cause affidavit, Patin’s mother told investigators her son was destroying his bedroom while searching for something earlier that evening.



She said she tried to leave in her SUV, but Patin approached her and demanded her keys. When she refused, he shot a rear tire, according to the filing. His mother said Patin followed her back inside the home and fired into the ceiling. She called 911 as his behavior became more aggressive.



Deputies responded to the home around 7:45 p.m. after being told an armed man had shot his mother’s vehicle.

Deputy wounded during gunfire

Investigators say Patin fired at deputies as they arrived.

One deputy told investigators she was getting out of her patrol vehicle when Patin fired at her. According to the affidavit, she did not have time to draw her weapon before trying to find cover.

A sergeant described hearing several shots before seeing Deputy Perez-Garcia collapse with gunshot wounds to his legs. Investigators say Patin then got into Perez-Garcia’s marked patrol vehicle and drove away.

According to the affidavit, the deputy suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and intestinal injuries. The filing states he underwent surgery and was in stable condition at the time of the report.

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Prior convictions and missed GPS monitor requirement

Dig deeper:

Crime Stoppers' Andy Kahan said Patin has four prior felony convictions and previously served time in the Texas prison system. He described a criminal history that included multiple DWI convictions and a weapons offense.

Before the shooting, Patin was out on a $45,000 bond in a felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm case, according to Kahan. A condition of that bond required Patin to obtain a GPS ankle monitor.

Kahan said Patin was released before the monitor was installed and never returned to get it.



According to Kahan, Patin had been wanted since July 17, and a bond-forfeiture warrant had been issued.



Before Patin was taken into custody, Crime Stoppers had offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Questions about supervision, funding

Why you should care:

The case raises questions about how missed GPS monitor requirements are tracked and what happens when someone fails to comply.

Harris County’s fiscal year 2026–27 budget includes $2.5 million for Pretrial Services’ Enhanced Supervision division to fully fund 15 case-manager positions. That funding alone does not establish what happened in Patin’s case or whether staffing played a role.

FOX 26 has sought a response from Pretrial Services about his supervision and the missed monitor requirement. A response was still pending at the time of this report.

Next court date

What's next:

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said it has filed a motion requesting a hearing to deny Patin bail.



The office said his next court setting was expected Friday, Oct. 2.