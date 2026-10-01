Harris County deputy shooting suspect captured after manhunt

The Brief A suspect wanted in the shooting of a Harris County deputy has been captured. A deputy was shot in east Harris County and is said to be in fair condition. Harris County officials said they were searching for Chase Layne Patin.



The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a Harris County deputy has been found, authorities say.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported the suspect, Chase Layne Patin, is in custody as of Thursday morning.

Suspect located in shed behind a home

According to Lieutenant Aaron Waybright, the suspect was located in a shed behind a resident's home.

Officials received leads from the U.S. Marshal's, Harris County Precinct 3, and other agencies that the suspect was still in the area.

A call came in from a community member about a pet barking at a shed along the wood line. Authorities investigated the area and made contact with the suspect who came out of hiding.

He was taken into custody.

Deputy shot in east Harris County

What we know:

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the shooting occurred on Wednesday after a deputy responded to a family disturbance on Bayou Drive near the I-10 East Freeway.

The sheriff says that at some point the deputy was fired upon, and he was struck in the lower half of his body.

He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in fair condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deputy has not been released.

Chase Layne Patin (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Manhunt for suspect

According to the sheriff, a possible suspect fled from the scene of the shooting in a patrol car, which was later found near Dale Dell and I-10.

The sheriff’s office reported they were actively searching for Patin in connection to the shooting. He was reportedly wearing a black cap, gray shirt and black shorts. A Blue Alert was issued for Patin early morning Thursday.

According to Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers of Houston, the suspect failed to obtain a GPS monitor as a condition of his bond as he has been wanted since July 17. He was out on bond for felon in possession of a firearm and had four previous felony convictions.