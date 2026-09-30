Houston weather: Widespread rain chances, Texas flooding concerns

The Brief High humidity with scattered storms today Rain increases Thursday through the weekend Flooding concerns grow across much of Texas



It's a steamy Wednesday ahead with very warm temperatures. However, we're keeping an eye on the incoming rain threat for the next couple of days.

Muggy midweek weather

High humidity, partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Highs will reach the low 90s, with heat index values above 100 degrees. A few storms could produce brief heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Wetter days ahead

Rain becomes more widespread Thursday and Friday as tropical moisture interacts with a slow-moving front. Repeated downpours could produce several inches of rain in some areas, with wet weather lingering into the weekend and high temperatures falling into the 80s.

Texas flooding concerns

From the Dallas-Fort Worth area through Austin, San Antonio and surrounding areas, multiple rounds of heavy rain could produce locally 3 to 6 inches this week, with higher totals possible where storms repeatedly track over the same areas. Flash flooding, flooded roads and rising creeks and rivers will be the main concerns.