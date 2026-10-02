Video captures heated Houston hit-and-run; law enforcement warns against confronting drivers

The Brief A Sept. 18 hit-and-run near College Avenue and I-45 escalated when an aggressive driver confronted the victim before speeding off, leaving behind video captured by a good Samaritan who stepped in to help. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Patrick Quincy reviewed the footage and urged drivers and bystanders never to chase fleeing vehicles or engage in heated arguments, noting how quickly road rage can turn dangerous. Officials advise pull-overs, documenting vehicle details or dashcam footage safely, and alerting police—reminding drivers that leaving the scene upgrades simple traffic citations to criminal misdemeanor or felony charges.



A heated parking lot confrontation captured on camera following a hit-and-run on Houston’s Southeast Side is serving as a stark warning from local law enforcement about safety and road rage.

What we know:

The incident occurred Sept. 18 near College Avenue and Interstate 45 when Giovanni Valdez was driving his father-in-law's vehicle. Valdez said a driver in a white Ford Transit van struck his driver's side bumper before both vehicles pulled over into a nearby commercial lot.

"He approached my car like really aggressively... it wasn't expected," Valdez said. "I was just like, 'What are you doing?' And then he just kept yelling."

Cell phone video of the interaction shows the van driver shouting at Valdez. Moments later, an uninvolved bystander in a pickup truck pulled up to defend Valdez, confirming he witnessed the crash. Shortly after the bystander intervened, the van driver sped away from the scene without exchanging information.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Patrick Quincy reviewed the footage and outlined key safety steps for drivers and bystanders facing similar situations:

If You Witness a Crash

While the bystander meant well by stepping in, Quincy cautioned against directly confronting involved parties in a heated dispute.

"Not what I would recommend. You never want to involve yourself, especially when it's a heated confrontation," Quincy said. "This is Texas, you know, everybody's carrying a gun. You just never know."

Quincy advises witnesses to move to a safe area nearby, document details such as vehicle descriptions, license plates, or dashcam footage, and wait for law enforcement to arrive. Witnesses do not need to notify the drivers involved that they saw the collision prior to police arrival.

If Your Vehicle Is Hit

If a driver strikes your vehicle and flees, law enforcement warns victims never to pursue the fleeing vehicle.

"Do not chase a vehicle down the road," Quincy said. "You're putting yourself in a very dangerous situation, and I'd rather lose the vehicle than to risk my life. We can replace these cars. We can't replace you."

Instead, drivers should safely pull over, note key identifying details, and contact authorities immediately.

If You Are Involved in an Accident

Quincy stressed that fleeing the scene of a crash—whether due to panic, lack of auto insurance, or active warrants—dramatically worsens the legal consequences.

"Leaving the scene is worse," Quincy noted. "It can go anywhere from a misdemeanor to a felony just for the fact that you left the scene."

Depending on property damage or physical injury, fleeing drivers face criminal charges that can lead to jail time, far exceeding a standard traffic citation for driving without insurance.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the Sept. 18 hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford Transit van with no license plates or company decals. Anyone with dashcam footage or information regarding the incident is asked to contact HPD directly.