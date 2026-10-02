The Brief Otis Parks, 30, was charged with capital murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 58-year-old John D. Donat. Donat was reportedly handing out food to homeless people in the west Houston area when he was shot and killed. Multiple witnesses told police they saw the suspect approach the victim's vehicle and later heard gunshots.



The suspect accused of killing a man who was handing out food to the homeless has been identified by the Houston Police Department.

Otis Parks, 30, has been charged with capital murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 58-year-old John D. Donat.

Otis Parks (Houston Police Department)

Shooting along Highway 6 South

The backstory:

According to HPD detectives, officers were called about a shooting in the west Houston area on Highway 6 South near George Bush Park.

Police found a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed through a wooden fence along the side of the parking lot. The male driver, Donat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police Donat was driving his Tahoe and offering food to people when Parks allegedly came up to the passenger side of the vehicle and demanded money.

Houston police report one witness said she walked away and shortly after heard gunshots. She saw the Tahoe Donat was driving had crashed into the fence. Other witnesses also said they heard the gunshots, saw the vehicle crash, and the suspect leaving the scene.

After officers searched the area, they found a person of interest matching the suspect's description.

Parks was later charged with murder.