Houston weather: Storm Alert Saturday as rain chances continue through the weekend

The Brief Flood Watch Over, Heavy Rain Still Possible Wet weekend ahead, more scattered downpours Slightly cooler and drier next week



FOX 26 Storm Alert through Saturday

A Flood Watch for parts of SE Texas has ended, but the threat of heavy rain continues through the weekend off and on.

Some storms could produce heavy rain, with the greatest flooding concern over the northern and western parts of the area, where 6–8" of rain fell on Thursday.

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Off and on wet weekend

Additional rounds of rain and storms will continue through the weekend.

The heaviest rainfall is expected late Saturday into Sunday, with the greatest totals along and south of I-10, as the focus shifts to the coastal counties.

Relief next week

The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease early to midweek as a slow-moving front moves through. Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain.