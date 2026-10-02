Houston weather: Storm Alert Saturday as rain chances continue through the weekend
FOX 26 Storm Alert through Saturday
A Flood Watch for parts of SE Texas has ended, but the threat of heavy rain continues through the weekend off and on.
Some storms could produce heavy rain, with the greatest flooding concern over the northern and western parts of the area, where 6–8" of rain fell on Thursday.
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Off and on wet weekend
Additional rounds of rain and storms will continue through the weekend.
The heaviest rainfall is expected late Saturday into Sunday, with the greatest totals along and south of I-10, as the focus shifts to the coastal counties.
Relief next week
The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease early to midweek as a slow-moving front moves through. Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather