Body found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston
HOUSTON - Firefighters and police are at the scene after a body was found in Houston’s Buffalo Bayou on Friday morning.
What we know:
The body was found in the bayou near Hirch Road, south of Clinton Drive, in east Houston.
According to the fire department, a concerned resident alerted them to the body in the bayou.
Firefighters are working to recover the body person who died.
What we don't know:
The person has not been identified.
The medical examiner will determine how and when the person died.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department.