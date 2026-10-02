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Body found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published October 2, 2026 10:56 AM CDT
Published October 2, 2026 10:56 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A body was found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston on Friday morning.
    • Firefighters and police responded to the scene.
    • The person and their cause of death has not been determined at this time.

HOUSTON - Firefighters and police are at the scene after a body was found in Houston’s Buffalo Bayou on Friday morning.

What we know:

The body was found in the bayou near Hirch Road, south of Clinton Drive, in east Houston.

According to the fire department, a concerned resident alerted them to the body in the bayou.

Firefighters are working to recover the body person who died.

What we don't know:

The person has not been identified.

The medical examiner will determine how and when the person died.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department.

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