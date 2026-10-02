The Brief A body was found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston on Friday morning. Firefighters and police responded to the scene. The person and their cause of death has not been determined at this time.



Firefighters and police are at the scene after a body was found in Houston’s Buffalo Bayou on Friday morning.

What we know:

The body was found in the bayou near Hirch Road, south of Clinton Drive, in east Houston.

According to the fire department, a concerned resident alerted them to the body in the bayou.

Firefighters are working to recover the body person who died.

What we don't know:

The person has not been identified.

The medical examiner will determine how and when the person died.