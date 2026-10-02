DOJ: Former Texas Southern adjunct professor sentenced for nearly $1 million in student aid fraud

The Brief A Richmond man reportedly pleaded guilty in March to theft of government funds, fraud and identity theft. Officials say Emmanuel Finnih changed the students' names on the applications, used their personal information, and added contact information that he controlled. Finnih reportedly received almost $1 million from making over 100 financial aid applications using Texas students' information.



A former adjunct professor for Texas Southern University is said to have been sentenced for collecting nearly $1 million in fraudulent student financial aid.

Houston crime: Former adjunct professor sentenced for student aid fraud

What we know:

The Department of Justice says 43-year-old Emmanuel Olugbaike Finnih has been ordered to serve 6.5 years in federal prison, followed by three years of probation.

The Richmond man reportedly pleaded guilty in March to theft of government funds, fraud, unlawful use or transfer of identity documents, and aggravated identity theft.

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According to the DOJ, Finnih made over 100 financial aid applications in around five years, using personal information from students across different Texas colleges and universities.

In the press release, officials say Finnih would usually "masculinize" female students' names and use their correct social security numbers and birthdays. He then added mailing addresses, phone numbers, and email accounts that he controlled so he could communicate with the US Department of education and the schools.

(Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay)

Officials say Finnih applied for over $1.3 million in grants and loans and received over $920,000. The money was said to be sent through "electronic transfers, checks, and prepaid debit cards sent to addresses and bank accounts he controlled."

The scheme left students with "tens of thousands of dollars" in student loan debt, affecting their credit and their school enrollment.

Finnih is said to be allowed to remain on bond and can voluntarily surrender to a federal prison.

What we don't know:

There's no information on how Finnih was able to access students' personal information.