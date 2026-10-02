DOJ: Houston-area woman pleads guilty to $477K in Medicaid fraud
HOUSTON - A Magnolia woman has reportedly pleaded guilty to committing nearly $500 million in Medicaid fraud while working at a Houston case management company.
Houston: Employee admits to Medicaid fraud
What we know:
According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Tekiyah McLeod pleaded guilty to health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.
The DOJ says McLeod committed fraud as an agent for nLove Community Services, a business that reportedly connects Medicaid beneficiaries to mental health services.
Allegedly, McLeod billed Medicaid for almost $478,000 for services that were never provided. The DOJ says she received over $453,000 from those claims.
McLeod is facing up to 10 years in federal prison for fraud and an additional two years for identity theft. She could also be fined up to $250,000.
What we don't know:
Other details about the charges are not available at this time.
What's next:
McLeod will be sentenced on Dec. 16. She will remain on bond until then.
The Source: News release from the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas