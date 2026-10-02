DOJ: Houston-area woman pleads guilty to $477K in Medicaid fraud

The Brief Federal officials say a Magnolia pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and identity theft. The woman reportedly billed Medicaid for therapy services that never happened, then kept most of the money. The woman faces up to 12 years in federal prison.



A Magnolia woman has reportedly pleaded guilty to committing nearly $500 million in Medicaid fraud while working at a Houston case management company.

Houston: Employee admits to Medicaid fraud

What we know:

According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Tekiyah McLeod pleaded guilty to health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The DOJ says McLeod committed fraud as an agent for nLove Community Services, a business that reportedly connects Medicaid beneficiaries to mental health services.

Allegedly, McLeod billed Medicaid for almost $478,000 for services that were never provided. The DOJ says she received over $453,000 from those claims.

McLeod is facing up to 10 years in federal prison for fraud and an additional two years for identity theft. She could also be fined up to $250,000.

What we don't know:

Other details about the charges are not available at this time.

What's next:

McLeod will be sentenced on Dec. 16. She will remain on bond until then.