North Houston SWAT standoff: Suspect allegedly held victim hostage

The Brief Houston police arrested a man after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a North Houston apartment complex. The suspect was wanted on an active warrant for family violence assault by strangulation. Lt. Crowson says a woman called HPD victims services to ask for help as she was allegedly being held hostage inside the apartment.



An hours-long SWAT standoff came to an end at a north Houston apartment complex after the suspect was arrested while he was inside sleeping.

SWAT standoff at apartment complex

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Larry Crowson says around 3 p.m. officers were called to an apartment near the intersection of West Crosstimbers Street and Fulton Street. A woman had reached out to HPD's victim services asking for help as she was possibly being held hostage.

When officers arrived, people inside denied that either the victim or the suspect were inside. However, after a short investigation, Lt. Crowson says officers were able to get the suspect's mother and the victim out of the home.

The suspect had a warrant out for family violence assault by strangulation against the victim from a previous incident.

Lt. Croston reports officers tried to get the suspect to come outside by using a loudspeaker but he refused. In the past, the suspect had threatened to use a pistol, so HPD called their SWAT team.

According to reports, SWAT officers broke a window and flew a drone into the apartment, where they found the suspect asleep. After waking him, officers entered the unit. The suspect became combative with officers, so they used a taser to get him into custody.

No one was injured, officials say.

What we don't know:

The charges are unknown at this time.