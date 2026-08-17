FOX 26 viewer donates $2,700 to dog rescue group after thief was caught on camera stealing supplies

The Brief Randy Hartley says he was outraged when he saw our Only on FOX report on the crime caught on camera at Rescued Pets Movement located in Oak Forest. A man on a bicycle can be seen breaking the lock to an outside bin that's used for fosters to pick up needed supplies after hours. Hartley turned his disdain into a good dead. Hartley, who's donated to several causes, donated $2,700 to Rescued Pets Movement.



Randy Hartley says he was outraged when he saw our Only on FOX report on the crime caught on camera at Rescued Pets Movement located in Oak Forest.

FOX 26 viewer donates $2,700 to rescue group after thief was caught on camera stealing their supplies

What we know:

A man on a bicycle can be seen breaking the lock to an outside bin that's used for fosters to pick up needed supplies after hours.

"An evil wacko," is what Hartley called the thief.

Hartley turned his disdain into a good dead. Hartley, who's donated to several causes, donated $2,700 to Rescued Pets Movement.

That will enable the non-profit to buy a metal bin with a better lock for $1,700 and an additional $1,000 for pet food and other supplies.

"This comes at a great time," said Lisa Garrison with Rescued Pets Movement. "The community has really come together for us, this is icing on the cake."