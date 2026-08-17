Houston Pets Alive in desperate need of new play yard

The Brief Over the years, Houston Pets Alive has saved thousands of lives as dogs and cats facing euthanasia at BARC and Harris County Pets or animals with medical needs. Now, the public can help the non-profit replace a play yard for the dogs that has been there since 2019. Houston Pets Alive needs $10,000 to make the new play yard a reality.



Over the years, Houston Pets Alive has saved thousands of lives as dogs and cats facing euthanasia at BARC and Harris County Pets or animals with medical needs.

Houston non-profit in need of public's help to build new play yard

What they're saying:

Now, the public can help the non-profit replace a play yard for the dogs that has been there since 2019.

Houston Pets Alive Executive Director Shannon Parker showed us boards that were protruding and rusted plates.

The play yard has no top, and people have thrown dogs and cats into the play yard when the shelter is closed.

"The new one will be fully closed, and we can use it all year," said Parker.

Right now, with no top, the amount of time dogs can stay in the yard is limited in Houston's heat.

A new play yard will give the dogs more time with other dogs and volunteers, making them more adoptable.

Houston Pets Alive needs $10,000 to make the new play yard a reality.

What you can do:

For more information on how you can help, click here.