Willis residents, schools under boil water notice after citywide outage

The Brief Willis ISD campuses are dealing with a citywide boil water notice after a service disruption Wednesday. Students are encouraged to bring water bottles, though water bottles and hand sanitizer will be provided. County Judge Keough said water deliveries are being coordinated for the schools.



Willis ISD campuses are preparing for a day without running water as the City of Willis is under a boil water notice after water pressure issue.

What we know:

The City of Willis reported having a broken water main on Wednesday which triggered a boil water notice for businesses and residents in the area.

It was restored early Thursday morning, but the boil water notice was still in place.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough confirmed that residents, businesses, and affected campuses will be under a boil water notice until further notice. District officials expect the notice could stay in place through Friday, depending on the city’s water testing and clearance timeline.

Willis ISD sent out an announcement that since water is not available for drinking, students are encouraged to bring a water bottle with them. Bottled water and hand sanitizer will be available to impacted campuses.

County Judge Keough said water deliveries are being coordinated for the schools, and plans are underway to establish a point of distribution.

What you can do:

Officials are asking residents and families to monitor upcoming announcements from the City of Willis.