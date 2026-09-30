The Brief Rain increases Thursday through the weekend Flooding concerns grow across much of Texas Historic September with no hurricanes



Rain becomes more widespread Thursday and Friday as tropical moisture interacts with a slow-moving front.

Repeated downpours could produce several inches of rain in some areas, with wet weather lingering into the weekend and high temperatures falling into the 80s.

Our biggest risk for flooding in Houston is expected to be Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

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Texas flooding concerns

From the Dallas-Fort Worth area through Austin, San Antonio and surrounding areas, multiple rounds of heavy rain could produce locally 2-6 inches this week, with higher totals possible where storms repeatedly track over the same areas.

Flash flooding, flooded roads and rising creeks and rivers will be the main concerns.

No September hurricanes

For the first time in the modern era, no hurricanes formed in the Atlantic basin during the month of September.

This historic season continues with eight tropical storms but zero hurricanes. This is mainly due to the very powerful El Niño that developed in the Pacific.

Keep in mind that hurricane season runs for two more months. So continue to be on alert just in case another system develops.