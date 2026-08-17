Houston shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured following incident on Oakmoor Parkway

The Brief Houston police are on the scene after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon, officials said. According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Oakmoor Parkway and Airport Boulevard. Houston police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene, another man was grazed in the shooting



Houston police are on the scene after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Oakmoor Parkway shooting: Houston police investigating deadly shooting

What we know:

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Oakmoor Parkway and Airport Boulevard.

Houston police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another victim, also a man, was grazed in the shooting.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect descriptions have been released by authorities.