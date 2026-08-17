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Houston shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured following incident on Oakmoor Parkway

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published August 17, 2026 5:50 PM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 5:50 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Houston police are on the scene after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon, officials said. 
    • According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Oakmoor Parkway and Airport Boulevard. 
    • Houston police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene, another man was grazed in the shooting

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon, officials said. 

Oakmoor Parkway shooting: Houston police investigating deadly shooting

What we know:

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Oakmoor Parkway and Airport Boulevard. 

Houston police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Another victim, also a man, was grazed in the shooting. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect descriptions have been released by authorities. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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