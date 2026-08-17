Houston shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured following incident on Oakmoor Parkway
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Oakmoor Parkway shooting: Houston police investigating deadly shooting
What we know:
According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Oakmoor Parkway and Airport Boulevard.
Houston police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Another victim, also a man, was grazed in the shooting.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
No suspect descriptions have been released by authorities.
The Source: Houston Police Department