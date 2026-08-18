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Grimes County: Major crash reported on Highway 249 northbound at FM 1774

By
FOX 26 Houston
Grimes County
Published August 18, 2026 4:55 PM CDT
Published August 18, 2026 4:55 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Authorities are on the scene of a major crash that occurred in Grimes County on Tuesday afternoon. 
    • Officials said the crash occurred on Highway 249 northbound at FM 1774 in Plantersville, Texas. 
    • The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said traffic is shut down both ways and a medical helicopter was called out to the scene. 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene of a major crash that occurred in Grimes County on Tuesday afternoon. 

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred on Highway 249 northbound at FM 1774 in Plantersville, Texas. 

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We're told three vehicles were involved in the crash. 

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said traffic is shut down both ways and a medical helicopter was called out to the scene. 

Officials said no fatalities have been reported. However, there are multiple non-life-threatening injuries. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify anyone involved in the crash. 

It's  unknown how long the roadway will be closed down. 

The Source: Grimes County Sheriff's Office

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