Grimes County: Major crash reported on Highway 249 northbound at FM 1774

The Brief Authorities are on the scene of a major crash that occurred in Grimes County on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the crash occurred on Highway 249 northbound at FM 1774 in Plantersville, Texas. The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said traffic is shut down both ways and a medical helicopter was called out to the scene.



Authorities are on the scene of a major crash that occurred in Grimes County on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred on Highway 249 northbound at FM 1774 in Plantersville, Texas.

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We're told three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said traffic is shut down both ways and a medical helicopter was called out to the scene.

Officials said no fatalities have been reported. However, there are multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify anyone involved in the crash.

It's unknown how long the roadway will be closed down.