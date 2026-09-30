Faris' legacy shines through gold ribbon tradition at Texas Children's Hospital

The Brief September marks the close of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the ongoing need for better treatments and support for young patients. Dr. Asha Virani shares her family's journey after losing her six-year-old son, Faris, to Ewing sarcoma. The Faris Foundation works to bring better treatments, art, music, and joy to children battling cancer through an initiative inspired by Faris's own wish 12 years ago.



Twelve years ago, following a young patient's wish, Texas Children's Hospital started an annual gold ribbon parade featuring patients walking through the hallways with nurses and doctors cheering them on, growing bigger and better each year with fun arts, crafts, and special visitors.

Faris' legacy and the gold ribbon tradition

The backstory:

Faris was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma at age six and lived with joy and magic for three years, inspiring a foundation and a hospital-wide tradition that continues to support families more than a decade later.

Dr. Asha Virani, a physician who knew nothing about childhood cancer ribbons until her own son's diagnosis, now channels her lived experience and maternal strength into advocating for research and joyful days for other families.

What they're saying:

"Our son, a shimmering light, guides, uniforms everything we do," says Dr. Asha Virani, noting, "And we believe in fighter days and better treatments for children with cancer, and that is our mission."

She recalls her son's conversation with his doctor about celebrating September with a gold ribbon. "Faris, you're right. Let's do it."

She adds, "I think my son gives me the power. I think all of us, mothers, get our strength from our children."

Supporting children and families facing cancer

Why you should care:

Supporting pediatric cancer research and family care initiatives helps ease the immense burden on children facing serious medical battles and their loved ones.

By the numbers:

The awareness tradition started by Faris has been going strong for 12 years at Texas Children's Hospital.

Local perspective:

Houston families battling pediatric cancer benefit from local advocacy, specialized care networks, and organizations like the Faris Foundation working right within the community.

Dig deeper:

Visit The Faris Foundation to find links and learn more about supporting their mission. There, you can even request a Good Ju-Ju care package for a child undergoing cancer treatment to keep Faris's tradition of giving alive.