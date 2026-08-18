Port Arthur ISD reviewing reported corporal punishment use at high school

The Brief Port Arthur ISD says it is aware of concerns about an incident in which corporal punishment was reportedly used on a high school student. The district is reviewing the reported incident to make sure policy and procedures were followed. District policy does allow for corporal punishment, but the board will review it.



The Port Arthur ISD school board will revisit the district’s corporal punishment policy after concerns were raised about an incident at a high school.

Concerns raised about reported incident

What they're saying:

In a message posted to Facebook, Port Arthur ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Porterie said the district is aware of concerns about an incident in which corporal punishment was reportedly used with a Memorial High School student.

In Texas, corporal punishment is allowed if a school board adopts a policy allowing for its use.

The district says PAISD does have a policy allowing corporal punishment as an authorized discipline management technique, and they are reviewing the reported incident to make sure policies and procedures were followed.

How to opt-out

What you can do:

The district says the corporal punishment policy does not require written consent from a parent before it is administered.

If a parent doesn’t want corporal punishment used with their student, they must provide a signed written statement to the campus principal prohibiting its use each school year.

Board to review policy

The district says the board will review its policy to see if any changes should be made.

"PAISD recognizes the concerns that the use of corporal punishment can raise for parents and the community. The Board of Trustees will revisit the District’s corporal-punishment policy to consider whether any revisions or additional procedures are appropriate," the superintendent’s letter says. "The District remains committed to maintaining appropriate student discipline while ensuring that disciplinary practices are administered fairly, consistently, and in accordance with Board policy."