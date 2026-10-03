Cypress special needs baseball league doubles in size as community rallies for inclusion

The Brief The Fairfield Dream League in Cypress doubled its roster in just one year, now serving roughly 60 special needs players across four teams. Local leaders, parents, and the HOA rallied to install synthetic turf fields, making the games fully wheelchair-accessible and completely free for participating families. Local youth volunteer as on-field "buddies" to assist players, creating an environment where athletes with special needs play alongside their school peers and neighbors.



The Dream League

The backstory:

Every Saturday this fall, the sound of crackling bats, cheering crowds, and pure joy echoes across the synthetic turf at the Fairfield Sports Association fields. But for the families involved in the Fairfield Dream League, it is far more than just a game of baseball—it is a space where every child gets their moment in the spotlight.

Created as an adaptive sports league for children of all abilities, the Dream League provides kids with special needs the opportunity to play organized baseball in a fully accessible, pressure-free environment.

The league kicked off its third season with record-breaking numbers. After launching just a year ago with two teams and fewer than 30 players, the league has more than doubled in size, serving roughly 60 players across four teams.

"We miss a lot of milestones that their peers typically get to, especially in grade school up until high school," said Lauren Bridges-Jamison, whose 13-year-old son, Tyce, plays in the league. "So to see them out here and smiling and playing and loving it, that means the world to us parents."

Fully accessible playing surface

Big picture view:

The league operates at zero cost to families. Fairfield Sports Association provides custom jerseys with players' names on the back, equipment, and field access completely free of charge.

To make the league possible, the community had to tackle a major barrier: accessibility. Traditional dirt and grass fields can make it nearly impossible for children using wheelchairs or walkers to navigate the bases.

Trey Bish, chairman of the Fairfield Sports Association and father to 13-year-old athlete Brody, made turfing the fields a top priority when he joined the board. Through funding from the local HOA, sports association funds, and community donors, the association transformed the field into a smooth, fully accessible playing surface.

"My oldest son, Brody, was born with Mowat-Wilson syndrome. He’s nonverbal and in a wheelchair," Bish said. "We wanted something local in our community that our members of the community can come out and participate in."

Beyond the parents and players, the league relies heavily on community involvement. Local youth step up each weekend as "buddies," pairing with athletes on the field to assist with hitting, running, and fielding.

Nick Leluika, founder of the Gifts of Experience Foundation and a key organizer for the league, credits the heart of the Cypress community for the project's rapid growth. His 11-year-old son, Josh, plays in the league.

"As a special needs parent, we never thought it would get this big," Leluika said. "It’s a cultivating experience that brings people together, and we need more of that."

Interested in registering or volunteering?

What you can do:

The Fairfield Dream League hosts five games a season, running concurrently with the league's typical youth sports schedule. Organizers welcome families and youth volunteers from across the Greater Houston area, including Katy, Spring, and Waller.

Families interested in registering players or signing up as youth volunteer buddies can find more information at fairfieldsports.net.