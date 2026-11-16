The Brief Reinaldo Dennes, 70, is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 19 for the 1996 murder of Houston jeweler Janos Szucs during a multi-million-dollar diamond heist. Dennes orchestrated the inside job from his own workshop in the same building, using homemade silencers and accomplices to bypass security. The perpetrators escaped with over $3.5 million in diamonds that have never been recovered, and Dennes recently returned to Harris County to await lethal injection.



The execution of a man who planned one of the city's most notorious jewelry heists nearly 30 years ago is set for Thursday.

Reinaldo Dennes, 70, is facing lethal injection on Nov. 19 for the deadly shooting of wholesale diamond dealer Janos Szucs in what was previously known as the Greenrich Building on Richmond Avenue.

Dennes was sentenced to death in 1997. He spent decades appealing his conviction before exhausting his final U.S. Supreme Court appeal in December 2020. He was recently transferred back to Harris County ahead of his scheduled execution.

Reinaldo Dennes

The 1996 jewelry heist

The backstory:

According to a U.S. Supreme Court court document, Dennes planned the deadly robbery from inside the same Richmond Avenue building where the victim worked. Dennes, who sold jewelry and had a workshop in the Greenrich Building, got his brother in on the heist and paid a cleaning employee who he had been having an affair with, Estrella Martinez, $5,000 to grant them after-hours access to the building.

In the weeks leading up to the murder, Dennes hired another man to unknowingly make silencers using a lathe in Dennes' jewelry workshop. Dennes tested the homemade silencers in a nearby field and inside his own office.

On the evening of Jan. 24, 1996, Dennes called Martinez on a cell phone he provided to her to open a loading dock door. Multiple times, Dennes had Martinez create multiple distractions for the security guard working that evening, David Copeland.

During one distraction attempt, Copeland returned to the lobby where he found Dennes. He assumed Dennes was a worker, but then Dennes ambushed him. Documents state he put a 9 mm handgun equipped with a homemade silencer to Copeland's chest and fired, shooting him again after he fell. Copeland played dead while Dennes disabled the security video equipment. He was later able to describe Dennes to authorities.

After Houston police officers arrived to investigate the scene, they found Szucs' body in his locked office. It was later determined he was shot five times. His safe was empty with his estimated $3.6 million diamond inventory missing, along with his five-carat diamond pinky diamond ring he always wore, and $200,000 in cash he reportedly had on hand for an upcoming trip.

The value of jewels stolen from Szucs' safe would be valued at about more than $7.5 million in 2026.