7 injured, shots fired following FM 1960 crashes in Humble

The Brief Officials say a wrong-way crash injured five people: a family of four and a suspected impaired driver. A third vehicle was rear-ended by a fourth while slowing down after the initial crash. Someone allegedly shot at the family's vehicle, but no one appeared to have been shot.



Multiple people were hospitalized overnight following two crashes on FM 1960 in Humble. Another person is said to be on the run for firing shots after the crashes.

Humble: Shots fired after FM 1960 crashes

What we know:

The crash was reported at around 2 a.m. Sunday on FM 1960 East close to Wilson Road. The incident consisted of two crashes involving at least four vehicles.

According to authorities, the first crash happened when a GMC Envoy going east on 1960 moved into the westbound lanes while still driving eastward. The GMC reportedly crashed head-on into a Toyota RAV4 that was carrying a family of four in the westbound lanes.

After that first crash, a third vehicle slowed down in the westbound lanes of 1960 and was rear-ended by a fourth vehicle.

Officials say that after the second crash, someone fired gunshots into the back right door of the Toyota before leaving the scene.

Seven people in total were hospitalized.

The injured family from the first crash reportedly included a six-year-old girl who needed to be intubated at first. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says her condition is now improving.

The sheriff also noted that the family didn't appear to have been shot.

The alleged wrong-way driver, identified as Joseph Torres, was also taken to a hospital. Officials say Torres showed signs of being intoxicated and has been charged with intoxication assault and aggravated assault.

From the second crash, the third driver and a four-month-old infant were sent to a hospital. The fourth driver stayed at the scene.

What we don't know:

Other details on Torres' arrest are not available at this time.

Other than the six-year-old girl, the victims' conditions were not listed.

There are no details available about the shooting suspect.

What's next:

This incident is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crime Division.