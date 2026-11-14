Travelers at Houston's airports still reeling from FAA ground stop

The Brief More than 400 flights were canceled and hundreds delayed at IAH and Hobby airports, with disruptions expected through Monday. Stranded travelers faced severe delays, canceled rescheduled flights, and chaotic luggage retrieval systems. Affected passengers like Allison Grubeet's group ultimately canceled their trips to rent cars home when available flights were pushed to Tuesday.



More than 400 flights were canceled and hundreds more were delayed Saturday at IAH and Hobby Airports.

What we know:

Some travelers found their rescheduled flights canceled or delayed several hours.

Finding luggage proved to be its own kind of nightmare, with luggage that didn't make it on flights mingled with bags from various flights.

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Travel plans disrupted

Local perspective:

Passengers who were planning a weekend getaway got burned by a Friday the 13th.

Allison Grubeet said her girls' weekend in Nashville couldn't have gone worse.

"We were about to get on our flight Friday. It was boarding when they shut everything down," she said. "We stuck it out until midnight, finally gave up, came back early in the morning and our flight got canceled again. As Southwest didn't have flight attendants at this point, we are canceling the trip and going home."

Home for the ladies is Corpus Christi

They decided to rent a car since the next available flight was on Tuesday.

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Cancellations last through weekend

What's next:

The cancellations and delays are expected through Monday.