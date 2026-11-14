Travelers at Houston's airports still reeling from FAA ground stop
HOUSTON - More than 400 flights were canceled and hundreds more were delayed Saturday at IAH and Hobby Airports.
What we know:
Some travelers found their rescheduled flights canceled or delayed several hours.
Finding luggage proved to be its own kind of nightmare, with luggage that didn't make it on flights mingled with bags from various flights.
Travel plans disrupted
Local perspective:
Passengers who were planning a weekend getaway got burned by a Friday the 13th.
Allison Grubeet said her girls' weekend in Nashville couldn't have gone worse.
"We were about to get on our flight Friday. It was boarding when they shut everything down," she said. "We stuck it out until midnight, finally gave up, came back early in the morning and our flight got canceled again. As Southwest didn't have flight attendants at this point, we are canceling the trip and going home."
Home for the ladies is Corpus Christi
They decided to rent a car since the next available flight was on Tuesday.
Cancellations last through weekend
What's next:
The cancellations and delays are expected through Monday.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by Fox 26's Randy Wallace.