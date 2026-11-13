Texas releases latest flu report ahead of the holidays

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The Brief Texas is seeing moderate flu activity, but an uptick in cases is expected. Doctors urge you to get vaccinated now so you're protected for the holidays. This season marks the earliest flu peak in over a decade.



Health experts are urging Houstonians to prepare for an early and aggressive flu season as respiratory viruses begin ramping up across the Gulf Coast ahead of holiday travel and gatherings.

While Texas is currently experiencing moderate flu activity, health officials warn that high infection levels next door in Louisiana signal a surge is headed toward the Houston area.

Will Houston see increase in flu cases?

"We are on the upward trend of a peak," said Dr. Linda Yancy, an infectious disease expert with Memorial Hermann. "Every year the CDC tracks influenza cases and they form a nice curve. We are seeing accelerating of the curve right now. So we know the peak is coming. We know that cases are going to get more and more prevalent."

According to Dr. Yancy, this season marks the earliest flu peak doctors have seen since the 2009–2010 swine flu pandemic.

What the data shows:

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) shows emergency department visits for influenza are already trending upward.

Nationally, Dr. Yancy says tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates more than 9 percent of flu tests are coming back positive. She says that data is likely skewed because it only measures people who are getting tested.

Every Friday, DSHS releases updated weekly flu numbers.

Flu treatments

Treatments and vaccines:

With holiday shopping, travel, and family gatherings on the horizon, doctors emphasize that getting vaccinated now is critical. It takes roughly three weeks for a flu shot to reach full effectiveness, getting immunized immediately ensures protection kicks in before peak holiday travel.

"Vaccines are not impenetrability barriers. They're more like seat belts. They will protect you in case of an illness," Yancy explained. "I have gotten the flu vaccine every year since 1999. I have absolutely gotten influenza in that time. One year I even had influenza pneumonia, but I never ended up on a ventilator and I never died."

For most healthy adults, recovering from the flu means resting at home and waiting it out. While prescription antivirals like Tamiflu or Xofluza can help, Dr. Yancy notes they typically only shave about 12 hours off symptoms for the average person and are most critical for high-risk or hospitalized patients.

Dr. Yancy also warns not to ignore severe warning signs. The most dangerous complication of the flu is influenza pneumonia. If you are experiencing shortness of breath or trouble breathing, you should seek emergency medical care immediately.

The cost of the flu:

Treatment, an urgent care visit and a test can also come with a hefty price tag depending on coverage:

With insurance: Average out-of-pocket costs range from $25 to $150 .

Without insurance: Costs can jump to between $195 and $395.

How to protect yourself:

In addition to getting vaccinated, Memorial Hermann recommends taking simple precautions during peak respiratory virus season:

Mask up in crowds: Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces like airports, grocery stores, and shopping malls.

Protect others if you're sick: If you develop symptoms and must go out in public, wear a mask to prevent spreading the virus.

Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands frequently and stay home when feeling unwell.