HISD preparing elected trustees for possible transition to local control

The Brief Big changes could soon be coming to Houston Independent School District following the midterm elections. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has pledged to replace Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath and end state takeovers of public school districts. During Thursday night’s school board meeting, HISD President Ric Campo said the district is already preparing for a potential transition to elected leadership, with elected trustees expected to be ready by mid-January 2027.



Big changes could soon be coming to Houston Independent School District following the midterm elections.

What we know:

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has pledged to replace Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath and end state takeovers of public school districts.

During Thursday night’s school board meeting, HISD President Ric Campo said the district is already preparing for a potential transition to elected leadership, with elected trustees expected to be ready by mid-January 2027.

Following last week’s midterm elections, HISD announced its state-appointed Board of Managers would begin meeting with elected trustees to discuss a potential transition.

The district says the meetings are intended to ensure a smooth and successful return to elected governance.

Elected trustees will receive updates on several areas of district operations, including student achievement, academic programs, finances, transportation, human resources and facilities.

What they're saying:

HISD previously said there was no set timeline for a transition. However, Campo shared an update during Thursday night’s meeting, saying the district has already begun preparing.

"We are planning as if the trustees must be ready by mid-January 2027," Campo said.

He said district staff are assembling a comprehensive transition package to give elected trustees the information they need to oversee the district.

Campo also emphasized that the current Board of Managers will continue running district operations as usual until a transition takes place.

He said HISD will respect whatever decisions Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa and the next education commissioner make regarding the timing and structure of the transition.

Meanwhile, the Board of Managers voted unanimously, 7-0, to approve a $92 million contract to build a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) center.

The vote came despite pushback from some elected trustees and community members who asked the board to delay the decision until elected representatives could weigh in.

HISD trustee Dani Hernandez urged the board to postpone the vote, arguing that a major financial commitment should be left to the elected trustees.

"Tonight I am asking you to delay item five to approve and negotiate and execute the $92.5 million contract," Hernandez said. "This is a major item using taxpayer dollars, and elected representatives should have a say."

Despite those concerns, the Board of Managers moved forward with the contract.

The potential return to local control remains a major focus for HISD families and community members as the district prepares for a possible transition in the coming months.