Theft suspect flees Spring gas station after assaulting manager, bystander
SPRING, Texas - Authorities in north Harris County are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly assaulted two people before leaving a Spring gas station.
Spring gas station theft, assault
What we know:
Officials say a theft attempt was reported at the Shell gas station on Louetta Road and Champions Forest Drive.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says the suspect had assaulted a manager and another person at the gas station before forcing his way out and running toward the CVS at the same intersection.
The suspect is believed to be a man around 30 years old who is possibly white or Hispanic. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
What we don't know:
Other details on the incident are not available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees a person matching the suspect description is asked to call law enforcement and to not approach the person.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office