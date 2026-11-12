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Theft suspect flees Spring gas station after assaulting manager, bystander

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 12, 2026 1:45 PM CST
Published November 12, 2026 1:45 PM CST

The Brief

    • A theft attempt and assault was reported at a gas station on Louetta Road and Champions Forest Drive.
    • The suspect reportedly assaulted a manager and another person before fleeing across Champions Forest.
    • Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call law enforcement and to not approach the person.

SPRING, Texas - Authorities in north Harris County are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly assaulted two people before leaving a Spring gas station.

Spring gas station theft, assault

What we know:

Officials say a theft attempt was reported at the Shell gas station on Louetta Road and Champions Forest Drive

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says the suspect had assaulted a manager and another person at the gas station before forcing his way out and running toward the CVS at the same intersection.

The suspect is believed to be a man around 30 years old who is possibly white or Hispanic. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

What we don't know:

Other details on the incident are not available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees a person matching the suspect description is asked to call law enforcement and to not approach the person.

The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

Crime and Public SafetySpring