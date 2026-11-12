Theft suspect flees Spring gas station after assaulting manager, bystander

The Brief A theft attempt and assault was reported at a gas station on Louetta Road and Champions Forest Drive. The suspect reportedly assaulted a manager and another person before fleeing across Champions Forest. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call law enforcement and to not approach the person.



Authorities in north Harris County are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly assaulted two people before leaving a Spring gas station.

Spring gas station theft, assault

What we know:

Officials say a theft attempt was reported at the Shell gas station on Louetta Road and Champions Forest Drive.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says the suspect had assaulted a manager and another person at the gas station before forcing his way out and running toward the CVS at the same intersection.

The suspect is believed to be a man around 30 years old who is possibly white or Hispanic. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

What we don't know:

Other details on the incident are not available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees a person matching the suspect description is asked to call law enforcement and to not approach the person.