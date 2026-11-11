Deputies searching for 17-year-old accused in deadly Humble shooting

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 17-year-old Jayden Jackson, who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Humble. Investigators believe Jackson may have traveled to Portland, Oregon. Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Adam Pineda.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 17-year-old Jayden Jackson, who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Humble.

What we know:

Investigators believe Jackson may have traveled to Portland, Oregon. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Adam Pineda.

17-year-old Jayden Jackson

Pineda was shot and killed inside his truck along Vistadale Avenue in Humble earlier this year on January 10.

His mother, Amber Razo Pineda, says the loss has been devastating for their family.

What they're saying:

"It’s been a very traumatic experience, but most importantly, I have to remember the person that Adam is, and he will always go out of his way for other people, and he would never ask anybody to do anything for him, and as his mom, this is the least that I can do. He didn’t deserve to be killed in such a brutal way," she said.

Timeline:

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Pineda arranged to meet Jackson and several other people to sell THC vapes.

Investigators say Jackson and three other males approached the driver’s side of Pineda’s truck. Around the same time, a second suspect, 19-year-old Thomas Osborne, allegedly approached from a wooded area.

Authorities say Jackson and Osborne then pulled out handguns and opened fire, striking Pineda twice. He died at the scene.

Investigators say Jackson, Osborne and the other individuals fled afterward.

Both Jackson and Osborne have been charged in connection with the shooting, but Jackson remains at large.

Pineda’s mother is now pleading with anyone who may have information about Jackson’s whereabouts to come forward.

"I’m asking that please, you know, speak up and do the right thing. Adam’s not going to come back and that’s one of the hardest things we are facing. We as a family are facing a life sentence," she said.

She says she wants Jackson held accountable and hopes his arrest will prevent another family from experiencing a similar loss.

"If Jayden could be held in custody because he’s running for a minute, and he’s not trying to be accountable, we need this person to be put away and face the consequences for his actions so he won’t hurt another individual, as he’s taking so much from us, and we can’t get Adam back unfortunately," she said.

What you can do:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen Jackson or knows where he is to contact investigators.

Detectives believe he may be in Portland, Oregon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.