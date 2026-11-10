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The Brief Brittnay Hooper is behind bars in Harris County after allegedly assaulting a mother and biting a 10-year-old child. Officials say the young girl was injured while attempting to step in and defend her mother during a physical altercation. Hooper faces a felony charge of injury to a child with bond set at $10,000.



In northwest Harris County, a woman was arrested after a child was reportedly bitten while stepping in to protect her mother, according to Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Woman accused of biting child

What we know:

Constable deputies were called about a disturbance at a home on Stallion Trail in the Saddle Ridge subdivision in Humble.

When deputies arrived, they learned a woman, identified as Brittnay Hooper, had assaulted a mother and her 10-year-old daughter. Investigators learned the child attempted to defend her mother during the fight and was bitten by Hooper.

According to court records, Hooper was in a verbal altercation with the child's mother. The mother locked herself in a bathroom, but Hooper allegedly forces herself inside and began to assault the woman. The 10-year-old girl jumped on Hooper's back to defend her mother when Hooper bit her on the arm, documents stated.

Court records claim the 10-year-old is Hooper's niece.

Hooper was booked into the Harris County Jail and formally charged with injury to a child. Her bond was set at $10,000.

What we don't know:

The relationship between Hooper and the woman victim is unknown.

What they're saying:

Hooper is reportedly a Pre-K teacher at Houston ISD. FOX 26 reached out to the school district and got this statement:

"HISD was made aware of an incident involving a District employee that occurred off campus over the weekend and was unrelated to any District or campus activities. The employee has been temporarily reassigned pending the results of an administrative investigation in accordance with District policy."