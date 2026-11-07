Kenzie’s Kindness Journey: Young girl delivers 5,300 letters to HPD in statewide mission

The Brief Through "Kenzie’s Kindness Journey," young McKenzie Harrington is working to deliver personalized thank-you letters to all 699 police departments across Texas. Stop number 49 brought the family to Houston Police Department headquarters, where they delivered 5,300 cards to ensure every sworn officer received one. The stop pushed their statewide total past 8,300 letters delivered, fueled by McKenzie's childhood admiration for officers and her dream to wear the badge herself one day.



Through her statewide mission called "Kenzie’s Kindness Journey," young McKenzie Harrington delivered 5,300 thank-you cards to Houston Police Department headquarters, ensuring every sworn officer received a personal note of gratitude.

The stop marked the family's 49th agency visit toward their ultimate goal of delivering cards to all 699 police departments across Texas by the end of next year.

How it all began

The backstory:

When McKenzie Harrington was just 3 years old, she had a habit of running up to every police officer she spotted to wrap them in a hug.

Her parents quickly realized they needed a more manageable way for their toddler to express her appreciation.

"She was about three years old, and she just goes up to somebody and just hugs them," said her father, Tracy Harrington. "We had to pull them away a little bit so that way she's not doing it all the time. But ever since then, she's just infatuated with police officers and what they do for us and how kind they are to her when they approach her."

That childhood affection has since evolved into a statewide effort called "Kenzie’s Kindness Journey."

Over 8,000 cards and counting

By the numbers:

On Saturday, the mission brought McKenzie and her family to the Houston Police Department headquarters, where they delivered 5,300 cards — ensuring every sworn officer on the force received a personal note of gratitude.

The logistics behind the statewide effort require steady organization. McKenzie's mother contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety to gather a master directory of every law enforcement agency across the state.

Each week, the family contacts departments to obtain exact headcounts before assembling the corresponding number of cards.

HPD marks the 49th department the family has visited so far. Saturday's drop-off pushed their statewide distribution past 8,300 cards.

The family has set a long-term goal of delivering letters to all 699 police departments across Texas by the end of next year.

As for McKenzie, her connection to law enforcement is not expected to end once the delivery list is complete. She plans to join the profession herself when she grows up and earn a badge of her own.