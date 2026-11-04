Man charged with murder, admitted to shooting woman in Harris County trailer home

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The Brief A 50-year-old man faces murder charges after a woman was shot and killed inside a trailer home in northwest Harris County. Deputies arrested the suspect near the scene after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and saw him walking away. Authorities say the suspect confessed to shooting the victim during a domestic dispute.



A dispute turned deadly in northwest Harris County after a woman was shot and killed inside a trailer home, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deadly shooting in northwest Harris County

What we know:

Sergeant Jason Brown reported deputies were called to a home on Proctor Street near the intersection of State Highway 249 and Antoine Drive after a neighbor said they heard gunshots and saw a man leaving a trailer home.

When deputies arrived, they found 35-year-old Blanca Alvarez dead inside the trailer with gunshot wounds.

Investigators searched the surrounding area and located the suspect, 50-year-old Wilson Salamanca. He was taken into custody without incident.

Sgt. Brown said Alvarez and Salamanca lived together at the location but were not married. Salamanca admitted to detectives he shot Alvarez during a domestic altercation.

Salamanca was officially charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

The relationship between Alvarez and Salamanca is unknown.