Harris County Constable Deputy arrested for solicitation of prostitution

The Brief A Harris County Constable Deputy has been arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution, according to court documents. Court documents state Davien Montgomery, 28, was arrested. Court documents stated that Montgomery knowingly offered and agreed to pay a fee for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct.



A Harris County Constable Deputy has been arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution, according to court documents.

What we know:

Court documents state Davien Montgomery, 28, was arrested.

Davien Montgomery

Court documents stated that Montgomery knowingly offered and agreed to pay a fee for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time which precinct Montgomery was employed with.