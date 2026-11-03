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Harris County Constable Deputy arrested for solicitation of prostitution

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published November 3, 2026 6:40 PM CST
Published November 3, 2026 6:40 PM CST

The Brief

    • A Harris County Constable Deputy has been arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution, according to court documents. 
    • Court documents state Davien Montgomery, 28, was arrested.
    • Court documents stated that Montgomery knowingly offered and agreed to pay a fee for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Constable Deputy has been arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution, according to court documents. 

What we know:

Court documents state Davien Montgomery, 28, was arrested. 

Davien Montgomery

Court documents stated that Montgomery knowingly offered and agreed to pay a fee for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time which precinct Montgomery was employed with. 

The Source: Information in this story comes from Harris County District Clerk court records. 

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