Harris County Constable Deputy arrested for solicitation of prostitution
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Constable Deputy has been arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution, according to court documents.
What we know:
Court documents state Davien Montgomery, 28, was arrested.
Davien Montgomery
Court documents stated that Montgomery knowingly offered and agreed to pay a fee for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct.
What we don't know:
It's unclear at this time which precinct Montgomery was employed with.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Harris County District Clerk court records.