Fatal Pearland apartment shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 facing murder charges
PEARLAND, Texas - Four people have been arrested after a shooting killed a 35-year-old man early Sunday in Pearland, police said.
Details of the fatal Pearland apartment shooting
What we know:
Officers were dispatched around 4:56 a.m. to the 2400 block of Business Center Drive after reports of a disturbance near an apartment complex pool and gunfire, according to the Pearland Police Department.
Police said officers stopped a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting and detained all four suspects. At the scene, officers found Shane Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound. He died despite life-saving efforts.
Investigators said 32-year-old Jamica Delance Scott went to an apartment where his ex-girlfriend lives and became involved in a disturbance. Two men inside the apartment attempted to flee by jumping from a second-story balcony. Scott then went downstairs and fired a gun, striking Chambers, according to investigators.
He later entered a vehicle and attempted to leave the area before officers stopped him.
Jamica Delance Scott
Murder charges filed in Pearland shooting
Dig deeper:
The following people were arrested:
- 32-year-old Jamica Delance Scott is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.
- 30-year-old Jamon Delance Scott is charged with murder as a party to the offense, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.
Jamon Delance Scott
- 35-year-old James Undra Cooper Jr. is charged with murder as a party to the offense, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.
James Undra Cooper Jr.
- 32-year-old Shanel Janaye Carter is charged with murder as a party to the offense and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.
Shanel Janaye Carter
What's next:
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department tip line at 281-997-4211.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Pearland police.