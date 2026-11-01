Fatal Pearland apartment shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 facing murder charges

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The Brief A 35-year-old man, Shane Chambers, was fatally shot early Sunday after fleeing an apartment disturbance in Pearland. Police intercepted a getaway vehicle and arrested four suspects, including alleged shooter Jamica Delance Scott, on murder and burglary charges. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with additional information to call the department's tip line.



Four people have been arrested after a shooting killed a 35-year-old man early Sunday in Pearland, police said.

Details of the fatal Pearland apartment shooting

What we know:

Officers were dispatched around 4:56 a.m. to the 2400 block of Business Center Drive after reports of a disturbance near an apartment complex pool and gunfire, according to the Pearland Police Department.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting and detained all four suspects. At the scene, officers found Shane Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound. He died despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators said 32-year-old Jamica Delance Scott went to an apartment where his ex-girlfriend lives and became involved in a disturbance. Two men inside the apartment attempted to flee by jumping from a second-story balcony. Scott then went downstairs and fired a gun, striking Chambers, according to investigators.

He later entered a vehicle and attempted to leave the area before officers stopped him.

Jamica Delance Scott

Murder charges filed in Pearland shooting

Dig deeper:

The following people were arrested:

32-year-old Jamica Delance Scott is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.

30-year-old Jamon Delance Scott is charged with murder as a party to the offense, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.

Jamon Delance Scott

35-year-old James Undra Cooper Jr. is charged with murder as a party to the offense, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.

James Undra Cooper Jr.

32-year-old Shanel Janaye Carter is charged with murder as a party to the offense and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.

Shanel Janaye Carter

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department tip line at 281-997-4211.