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Fatal Pearland apartment shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 facing murder charges

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 1, 2026 8:03 PM CST
Published November 1, 2026 8:03 PM CST
pearland police car generic article

The Brief

    • A 35-year-old man, Shane Chambers, was fatally shot early Sunday after fleeing an apartment disturbance in Pearland.
    • Police intercepted a getaway vehicle and arrested four suspects, including alleged shooter Jamica Delance Scott, on murder and burglary charges.
    • The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with additional information to call the department's tip line.

PEARLAND, Texas - Four people have been arrested after a shooting killed a 35-year-old man early Sunday in Pearland, police said.

Details of the fatal Pearland apartment shooting

What we know:

Officers were dispatched around 4:56 a.m. to the 2400 block of Business Center Drive after reports of a disturbance near an apartment complex pool and gunfire, according to the Pearland Police Department.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting and detained all four suspects. At the scene, officers found Shane Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound. He died despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators said 32-year-old Jamica Delance Scott went to an apartment where his ex-girlfriend lives and became involved in a disturbance. Two men inside the apartment attempted to flee by jumping from a second-story balcony. Scott then went downstairs and fired a gun, striking Chambers, according to investigators. 

He later entered a vehicle and attempted to leave the area before officers stopped him.

Jamica Delance Scott

Murder charges filed in Pearland shooting

Dig deeper:

The following people were arrested:

  • 32-year-old Jamica Delance Scott is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.
  • 30-year-old Jamon Delance Scott is charged with murder as a party to the offense, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.

Jamon Delance Scott

  • 35-year-old James Undra Cooper Jr. is charged with murder as a party to the offense, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.

James Undra Cooper Jr.

  • 32-year-old Shanel Janaye Carter is charged with murder as a party to the offense and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft.

Shanel Janaye Carter

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department tip line at 281-997-4211.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Pearland police.

Crime and Public SafetyPearlandTexas