Houston weather: Dense fog gives way to Election Day severe storms and heavy rain ahead of fall cool-down

The Brief Morning fog clears for drier skies Sunday and Monday, with highs reaching the low-to-mid 80s alongside rising humidity. A passing cold front brings risks of strong winds, hail, and heavy rain Tuesday, with a flood risk in effect for Southeast Texas. While we advise voting early as heavy rain threatens late morning through evening, exact timing may shift as the front approaches.



Sunday begins with a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am. Skies will be drier through Monday. Humidity remains on the rise with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Passing clouds are likely.

Election Day weather

Storms are expected Tuesday as a cold front slides through on Election Day. The front could produce widespread heavy rain, strong winds and hail across the area. Southeast Texas is under a 1/4 risk of flooding.

If you are voting on Election Day, head to the polls early because the heaviest rain looks to begin late morning through the evening hours.

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7-Day Forecast

Behind the front, pleasant air settles in, with cooler morning temperatures on Wednesday through the start of the weekend. Look for high temperatures in the 70s and wake up temperatures will dip back in the 50s.