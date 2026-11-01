Houston weather: Dense fog gives way to Election Day severe storms and heavy rain ahead of fall cool-down
HOUSTON - Sunday begins with a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am. Skies will be drier through Monday. Humidity remains on the rise with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Passing clouds are likely.
Election Day weather
Storms are expected Tuesday as a cold front slides through on Election Day. The front could produce widespread heavy rain, strong winds and hail across the area. Southeast Texas is under a 1/4 risk of flooding.
If you are voting on Election Day, head to the polls early because the heaviest rain looks to begin late morning through the evening hours.
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7-Day Forecast
Behind the front, pleasant air settles in, with cooler morning temperatures on Wednesday through the start of the weekend. Look for high temperatures in the 70s and wake up temperatures will dip back in the 50s.
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Houston weather team.