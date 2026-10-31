Driver killed in high-speed crash on Sam Houston Parkway in Houston
HOUSTON - A man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash after hitting a pole at high speed in southwest Houston, police said.
What we know:
Houston police responded around 3 a.m. to the intersection of South Sam Houston Parkway and South Post Oak Road after an off-duty officer witnessed a vehicle go through the intersection at a high rate of speed before hitting a pole.
Police said the impact split the vehicle in two and ejected the driver, who is believed to be an 18-year-old man. Houston Fire Department crews attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not determined if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The victim's identity has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.