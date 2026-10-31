Driver killed in high-speed crash on Sam Houston Parkway in Houston

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The Brief Police said a man was killed in a crash after hitting a pole while driving at a high rate of speed early Saturday morning on South Sam Houston Parkway. Officers responded to the intersection of South Sam Houston Parkway and South Post Oak Road around 3 a.m. Saturday after a car struck a pole and was split in two and the driver was ejected. Houston police said they believe the driver was in 18-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



A man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash after hitting a pole at high speed in southwest Houston, police said.

What we know:

Houston police responded around 3 a.m. to the intersection of South Sam Houston Parkway and South Post Oak Road after an off-duty officer witnessed a vehicle go through the intersection at a high rate of speed before hitting a pole.

Police said the impact split the vehicle in two and ejected the driver, who is believed to be an 18-year-old man. Houston Fire Department crews attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The victim's identity has not been released.