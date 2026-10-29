Abbott’s lead over Hinojosa in Texas governor’s race narrows

The Brief Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over Democrat Gina Hinojosa in the governor’s race has narrowed, according to the latest poll. The poll found that Abbott has a 3-point lead over Hinojosa in the favorability category. Republicans also lead in races for other statewide offices, the poll found.



Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over Democrat Gina Hinojosa in the governor’s race has narrowed, according to a new poll.

The poll of 2,000 likely Texas voters was conducted by the Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center at Texas Southern University between Oct. 21 and 25. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.19%.

Republicans made up 40% of respondents while Democrats made up 31%. Independents made up 24% with 4% identifying with another party and 1% unsure.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa (left) is running against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (right) in the Texas governor's race in 2026. (Getty Images)

Texas governor’s race polling

By the numbers:

Half of respondents said they intend to vote for Abbott, who is seeking a historic fourth term as Texas governor. Hinojosa got 47% of respondents. Only 1% of those surveyed said they were unsure.

The margin is the same in the favorability category. Abbott got a favorable rating by 48% of respondents, while Hinjosa was viewed favorably by 45%.

Independents broke for Hinojosa by 11 points.

Demographics

Dig deeper:

Most White voters said they were supporting Abbott, while most Latino and Black voters said they were backing Hinjosa.

Most men preferred Abbott, while women supported Hinojosa.

Hinojosa leads among younger voters, while Abbott has a substantial lead with older voters.

Cast your ballot

What's next:

Early voting in Texas ends Friday, with Election Day polls opening at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

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