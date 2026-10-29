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Abbott’s lead over Hinojosa in Texas governor’s race narrows

By
FOX Local
Election
Published October 29, 2026 11:35 AM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 11:35 AM CDT
FILE – Texas midterm election: What early voters should know
FILE – Texas midterm election: What early voters should know

FILE – Texas midterm election: What early voters should know

Early voting starts Monday in Texas for the midterm elections. FOX 26's Mekenna Earnhart has your checklist for what you should before you head to the polls.

The Brief

    • Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over Democrat Gina Hinojosa in the governor’s race has narrowed, according to the latest poll.
    • The poll found that Abbott has a 3-point lead over Hinojosa in the favorability category.
    • Republicans also lead in races for other statewide offices, the poll found.

HOUSTON - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over Democrat Gina Hinojosa in the governor’s race has narrowed, according to a new poll.

The poll of 2,000 likely Texas voters was conducted by the Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center at Texas Southern University between Oct. 21 and 25. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.19%.

Republicans made up 40% of respondents while Democrats made up 31%. Independents made up 24% with 4% identifying with another party and 1% unsure.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa (left) is running against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (right) in the Texas governor's race in 2026.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa (left) is running against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (right) in the Texas governor's race in 2026. (Getty Images)

Texas governor’s race polling

By the numbers:

Half of respondents said they intend to vote for Abbott, who is seeking a historic fourth term as Texas governor. Hinojosa got 47% of respondents. Only 1% of those surveyed said they were unsure.

The margin is the same in the favorability category. Abbott got a favorable rating by 48% of respondents, while Hinjosa was viewed favorably by 45%.
Independents broke for Hinojosa by 11 points.

Demographics

Dig deeper:

Most White voters said they were supporting Abbott, while most Latino and Black voters said they were backing Hinjosa. 

Most men preferred Abbott, while women supported Hinojosa.

Hinojosa leads among younger voters, while Abbott has a substantial lead with older voters.

Cast your ballot

What's next:

Early voting in Texas ends Friday, with Election Day polls opening at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Related

Texas voting guide: Final week of early voting is underway. Here's what you should know
article

Texas voting guide: Final week of early voting is underway. Here's what you should know

Early voting for the November election is underway. Voters can cast their ballots early through Friday, Oct. 30.

The Source: Information in this story came from a poll conducted by Texas Southern University and previous FOX Local reporting.

ElectionPoliticsTexas Politics2026 ElectionsNewsGreg AbbottTexas