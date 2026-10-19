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The Brief Houston voters will see Proposition A on their ballot this November. The proposition would change HPD's marijuana enforcement priorities and ban no-knock search warrants.



Houston voters will have an additional proposition on their ballot in the November 2026 election.

The item is titled Proposition A.

What is Proposition A?

Houston residents will see the following proposition on the ballot:

"Shall the City Charter of the City of Houston be amended to 1) require the Houston Police Department to make enforcement of Class A and Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession its lowest law-enforcement priority with related reporting requirements and 2) prohibit Houston police officers from requesting or executing "noknock" search warrants?"

What does it mean?

The proposition, if approved by voters, would direct the Houston Police Department to make enforcement of Class A and Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession its lowest enforcement priority.

It would also ban the Houston Police Department from requesting or carrying out no-knock warrants. The tactic drew scrutiny after the 2019 Harding Street raid in which two homeowners were killed.

What to remember if the proposition is approved

If the proposition is approved, it’s important to remember that the approval doesn’t mean that marijuana is legalized in the state of Texas or in Houston. It just means HPD’s law enforcement priority would change.

When is early voting?

Early voting begins on Monday, October 19, 2026 and will end on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Texas polling locations

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.

Only Houston residents will be able to vote on Proposition A.

Houston, Southeast Texas early voting locations

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov.



To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here. It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.