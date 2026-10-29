Talarico holds slim lead over Paxton in new poll as Election Day approaches

The Brief A new poll from Texas Southern University shows Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton are in a neck-and-neck race for the U.S. Senate. The poll found Talarico is viewed much more favorably by voters than Paxton. Early voting ends Friday in Texas with Election Day happening Tuesday.



Democrat James Talarico holds a narrow lead over Republican Ken Paxton in the race for U.S. Senate as Election Day nears, according to a new poll.

The poll of 2,000 likely Texas voters was conducted by the Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center at Texas Southern University was conducted between Oct. 21 and 25. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.19%.

Republicans made up 40% of respondents, with Democrats comprising 31%, followed by independents at 24%, another party at 4% and unsure at 1%.

Margin in Texas Senate race is razor thin

By the numbers:

The poll found that 49% of respondents planned to vote for Talarico, while 47% planned to vote for Paxton. Only 1% were undecided.

However, the margin is much wider in the favorability category. Talarico was viewed favorably by 48% of likely voters, while Paxton got a favorable rating with 42%

Talarico holds a 16-point margin against Paxton with independents, with 54% saying they intend to vote for Talarico. Paxton got 38% of independents.

(FOX Local)

Demographics

Dig deeper:

Most White voters back Paxton while most Latino and Black voters support Talarico, according to the poll.

Paxton leads among men, while Talarico leads among women.

Younger voters are backing Talarico while Paxton leads with older voters.

Cast your vote

What's next:

Early voting in Texas ends Friday, and Election Day polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

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