Husband, wife arrested for assault during Sugar Land softball game: court documents

The Brief Jazmine Hall and Kiarious Hall were both arrested and face assault causing bodily injury charged in Fort Bend County. Court records claim the husband and wife got into a physical fight at a softball game in Sugar Land. One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury, records stated.



A husband and wife were arrested over the weekend on Saturday after a fight broke out at a softball game in Sugar Land.

According to Fort Bend County court records, Jazmine Hall and Kiarious Hall were both arrested and taken into custody at Fort Bend County Jail. Jazmine faces one count of assault causing bodily injury, while Kiarious faces two counts.

Assault reported in Sugar Land

The backstory:

Court documents state police were called to Imperial Park on East US 90 around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday. Officers spoke with Kiarious and Jazmine about what happened that evening.

According to Kiarious, they were attending the softball game to cheer for their daughter. Kiarious claimed he was approached by a man who confronted him about his cheering. He says the man told him he could not cheer before the players were about to pitch the ball, but he continued to cheer anyway.

A second male came up to them and allegedly joined in the argument, said Kiarious. He then told police Gary elbowed him in the chest, but the incident did not escalate at that point. He claimed the second man grabbed him and poked him in the chest.

Court documents stated Kiarious punched the second man in the face, and he fell to the ground, hit his head, then went unconscious. Kiarious then got into a physical fight with the first man before eventually separating.

Witnesses at the scene spoke to police and showed video footage they recorded of the incident. The video reportedly showed the three men in a verbal argument, but it can not be clear if either man touched Kiarious because of the angle.

Documents state Kiarious is seen in the video holding a metal water bottle and then swinging it to hit one of the men in the face, who then fell unconscious. He then swings the bottle at the other man before getting into a physical fight with him. The video then showed Jazmine joining the fight, reports claimed.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital with a head injury.