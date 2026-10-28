Lone Star College officer, retired HPD officer killed in crash on Northwest Freeway

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The Brief A 65-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle and triggering a three-car crash on the Northwest Freeway Sunday night. The collision caused major overnight traffic delays, shutting down the freeway lanes until early Monday morning. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are still working to determine what caused the driver to leave his lane.



A multi-vehicle crash on the Northwest Freeway left a local police officer dead late Sunday night in Harris County, according to officials.

Officer killed in crash in Jersey Village

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a major crash around 9:17 p.m. on Sunday on U.S. 290 near West Street in the Jersey Village area.

According to investigators, 65-year-old Ronald Davis was driving westbound when he failed to stay in a single lane and lost control of his vehicle. His car crossed over several lanes of traffic and hit a Toyota 4-Runner driven by Randy Lim.

The impact caused Davis’ vehicle to go toward the north, where it then struck a Kia Forte driven by Kyerra Fields before crashing into a freeway cement wall.

The sheriff's office reported Jersey Village EMS took Davis to HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress where he later died from his injuries.

Davis was a police officer with the Lone Star Police Department where he served for the last 15 years. He retired from the Houston Police Department.

Multiple social media posts have been made regarding Officer Davis as a beloved member of the community.

What they're saying:

Nancy Molina, J.D., Lone Star College System vice chancellor, Legal Affairs and General Counsel gave this statement:



"Lone Star College System is aware of the incident and extends its condolences to everyone affected. Out of respect for those involved, we are unable to comment on the details at this time."

The Lone Star PD made a social media post in remembrance of Officer Davis. They stated:

"Officer Davis made a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. His friendship, guidance, and presence within our department will be deeply missed. The loss of someone who has been part of our team for so many years is felt far beyond the badge, touching the lives of the friends and colleagues who shared in his service.

As we navigate this difficult loss, our thoughts are with his family, friends, former colleagues at the Houston Police Department, and our Lone Star College Police family. We hope they find comfort in the memories they shared with him and in the support of those around them. Officer Davis will be remembered not only for his years of service, but also for the friendships he built, the guidance he offered, and the lives he touched throughout his career.

Rest in peace, Officer Davis. Thank you for 15 years of service to the Lone Star College community and for the lasting impact you made on those around you. You will be remembered and missed."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Davis initially lost control of his car.