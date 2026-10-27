Harris County seeks closure or court-appointed management at Life at Jackson Square

The Brief Harris County and the State of Texas are intervening in Houston’s existing lawsuit over Life at Jackson Square apartments. The petition seeks a one-year closure or, alternatively, a court-appointed receiver to manage the property and address the alleged nuisance. Kamin acknowledged concerns about displacing residents. The filing is not an order requiring residents to leave.



Harris County is asking a judge to order a one-year closure of Life at Jackson Square apartments or appoint a receiver to take control of the southwest Houston property, alleging its owners and operators have allowed criminal activity and dangerous conditions to persist.

County Attorney Abbie Kamin announced Tuesday that her office is intervening on behalf of Harris County and the State of Texas in the City of Houston’s existing lawsuit over the complex.

The property, at 5410 N. Braeswood Boulevard in the Meyerland area, contains more than 1,300 apartments across approximately 39 acres, according to the county’s petition. It has also operated under the names Nob Hill and Meyerland on Braeswood.

County attorney intervenes

The county’s petition alleges that the property’s owners and operators have failed to take reasonable steps to address recurring crime and unsafe conditions.

The filing describes inoperable vehicle gates, unlocked pedestrian gates, inadequate exterior lighting and unsecured vacant apartments. It also cites municipal violations involving sewage, accumulated trash, ineffective pest control and hazardous exposed electrical wiring.

At least three severely fire-damaged buildings remain unsecured, the county alleges.

The petition lists 16 incidents involving firearms, aggravated assaults, robberies, arson and narcotics offenses between May 2023 and September 2026. Separately, it references a city filing documenting more than 800 police calls for service reporting potential criminal activity involving the complex. Calls for service do not necessarily establish that a crime occurred.

"So what are we asking for? We want this property cleaned up. It means real security, lighting, cameras and an end to the criminal activity," Kamin said. "If the owners cannot or will not do that, they need to make this right for the families that live there."

The allegations are part of the county’s request for court action and are not findings by a judge.

What residents are saying

What they're saying:

Residents who spoke with FOX26 described maintenance and safety concerns.

Mary Perry said bullet holes in her window had not been repaired and insects were entering her apartment through cracks. Perry and her daughter, who was visiting her, also described overgrown plants and a green swimming pool. They said the grass had only recently been cut.

Another resident, Larry, said he has lived at the complex for about 15 years and remembers when he enjoyed living there.

"I mean, it just went bad, and then they stopped maintaining the property," he said.

Larry also said management had tried to help a woman and her grandchild by finding them another apartment after a fire.

Fire at the complex last week

Dig deeper:

Houston firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 5465 Braesvalley Drive, within the complex, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Oct. 20, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Crews found a vacant, two-story apartment building burning. They searched the building and found no occupants or victims. HFD said the building had no electricity or gas service.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and was later released.

HFD dispatched 118 personnel to the incident. Arson investigators were requested to determine the fire’s cause and origin. The cause remained under investigation in the department’s Oct. 21 update.

What the county is asking for

The county seeks temporary and permanent injunctions requiring the defendants to address what it alleges is a common nuisance under Texas law.

At a final hearing, the county wants the court to order the complex closed for one year or, alternatively, appoint a receiver to take control and manage the property.

According to the petition, a receiver could collect rent, make repairs, purchase materials and exercise other management authority permitted by law.

The petition itself does not close the property or direct residents to leave.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Kamin emphasized the need for security improvements and safer living conditions while acknowledging the potential consequences for residents.

"We don't want to see families displaced with nowhere to go, but that is also a very real concern and we have to grapple with that because it is not safe to be there," she said.

Who owns and manages the property?

What the filing says:

The petition describes several entities involved in the property’s ownership and operations.

It identifies Pecos Housing Finance Corporation as the landowner and alleges that Pecos controls PHFC Jackson Square MM, LLC, an entity involved in operating and maintaining the complex.

The county says ownership of the apartment buildings changed following a foreclosure in mid-October. The petition identifies FS CREIT Nob Hill LLC as the post-foreclosure owner of the buildings while stating that Pecos is believed to retain ownership of the underlying land.

The filing also alleges continued operational involvement by 5410 N. Braeswood Blvd Houston LLC and Olive Tree Holdings during the ownership transition. A footnote identifies a company called "AFI" as the current property management firm.

FOX 26 requested comment from Pecos Housing Finance Corporation and contacted ResProp Management seeking a response and clarification of its role at the property.

Kamin wants to hear from residents

What we don't know:

Kamin did not outline a specific relocation assistance program during Tuesday’s news conference.

The petition provided to FOX 26 does not include a hearing date or a signed order granting the county’s requests.

Kamin said the litigation could take months, a year or longer, depending on the judge, trial settings, extensions and other developments.

What's next:

Kamin said the county’s intervention is intended to increase pressure for changes after the city’s lawsuit failed to produce sufficient progress.

Her office is also asking tenants to provide documentation of their concerns.

County attorneys encouraged residents to share leases, written agreements and promises about amenities, maintenance or security. Those materials could help officials evaluate whether additional claims under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act are warranted.

Kamin said her office would also share reports of conditions such as mold or broken windows with city officials for potential inspections and enforcement.

Residents can visit the Harris County Attorney’s Office website for information about submitting complaints.